Nate Silver has the perfect formula for winning your March Madness bracket

An estimated 40 million people will fill out brackets predicting the winner of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. Having the most accurate predictions can result in big money, so you want to be on your game.

Nate Silver established his reputation with predictions of political elections, and he now runs the website FiveThirtyEight, which is owned by ESPN. We asked Silver to explain his approach to filling out a March Madness bracket that has a legitimate chance of going all the way.

The paperback version of Silver’s book The Signal and the Noise is in stores now.