Watch Nate Silver Give A Talk At The London School Of Economics Tonight

New York Times columnist, statistician and poker star Nate Silver is giving a talk on his book, ‘The Signal and the Noise: The Art and Science of Prediction’ at the London School of Economics tonight.



Silver, you likely remember, accurately predicted the outcome of the 2012 election, and this book discusses his method and the overall challenges of figuring out the future.

LSE will be streaming the talk for everyone at 11:00 pm EDT. You can also follow it on Twitter using the hashtag #LSE538.

And if that’s past your bedtime, don’t worry, LSE will have the event up as a video or podcast in a few days.

You’re welcome.

