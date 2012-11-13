At A Small Event In Chicago, Nate Silver Revealed His Three Ideas For What He'll Do Next

Nate Silver, the New York Times prognosticator who used a knowledge of statistics and polling data to accurately forecast the election, just gave a huge hint as to what his plans are next.



Silver fans will note that the man’s contract is almost up at the Times.

The FiveThirtyEight model and blog is actually owned by Nate and leased to the Times, and that contract expires this year.

After his immense performance this round — apparently FiveThirtyEight was a full fifth of the traffic to the Times’ site on election day eve — he’s bound to get a ton of offers. He could go private, he could keep writing books, he could go to academia. His options are nearly limitless after he called the election with near perfection.

Silver gave a talk in the Lincoln Park neighbourhood on Chicago’s North Side this past Friday, and according to one audience member’s write up of the event, he’s got a couple ideas on where to go next. From a DailyKos diary:

On “What’s next for Nate?” He said three things come to mind. First, he could focus on making money (“which isn’t a BAD thing”). Second, he could focus on his work and study. Third, he could focus on “doing a lot of good”. After a pregnant pause he said, “I’d like to think I can do all three.” There you go.

So, Silver wants to focus on his work while doing good and making a ton of money. He’s already got another book deal in the pipeline, and depending on where he lands he could continue writing the blog while writing books.

Silver has been an advocate of publishing findings in blog posts rather than academic papers before, so it’s likely he’ll remain in media, cashing those book advance checks and finding a way to do good in the world.

Either way, Silver isn’t going anywhere.

