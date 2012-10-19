NATE SILVER TO JON STEWART: 'People Are Too Hyper About The Polls'

Appearing on The Daily Show Wednesday night to discuss his new book, New York Times polling guru Nate Silver told host Jon Stewart that he thinks there is too much hype around the everyday shifts in political polls.



“People are really bad about how they use polls, [it] can actually get us into trouble,” Silver said. “A lot of news is just entertainment masquerading as news.”

Campaigns, Silver said, “actually do get it.”

“The media is the one who covers the campaign in a silly way a lot of the time,” he explained. “A lot of the time nothing happens in a day.”

