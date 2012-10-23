NATE SILVER: Intrade's Wrong -- Obama Has A 69% Chance Of Being Reelected

On Intrade, Obama’s odds of getting reelected plunged below 60% today.
Most national polls, meanwhile, show the election as a dead heat or even a tilt toward Romney.
Polling guru Nate Silver sees things very differently.
Just before the beginning of the third debate, Silver gives Obama a 69% chance of being reelected:
Photo: Nate Silver, New York Times
