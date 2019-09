Stats and politics guru Nate Silver tweeted out the following:



Photo: Nate Silver

If this is roughly accurate — and 3%+ GDP is the most likely — then will be a nice acceleration from last year.

He also tweeted: Obviously big risks from Europe and oil shocks, but the recovery story has become pretty coherent based on US data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.