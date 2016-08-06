NATE SILVER: Clinton would have a staggering 92% chance of winning the election if it were held today

Renowned statistician Nate Silver gave Hillary Clinton a more than 92% chance of winning the general election if it were held Friday, less than two weeks after the same projection showed Donald Trump with a roughly 55% chance of taking the presidency if ballots were cast in late July.

That was a more than 50% swing in just 11 days for Silver’s “Now-cast” projection.

On July 25, Trump held a 55.4% to 44.6% edge over Clinton. The Democratic nominee enjoyed a 92.9% to 7.1% advantage over Trump on Friday.

In swing states such as Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado, and North Carolina, the odds were dramatically in Clinton’s favour. Even traditionally red states, such as Arizona and Georgia, would likely choose Clinton if the election were today, Silver’s forecast showed.

The news came on the heels of nearly a week worth of non-stop controversy surrounding the Republican nominee that led to a plummet in a number of polls.

His numbers took a beating amid a feud with a military family that was critical of him at the Democratic National Convention. He has also lately claimed the fall election will be “rigged” against him, expressed more positive feelings toward Russia, and said that he is not ready to endorse House Speaker Paul Ryan or Sen. John McCain of Arizona — two of the most prominent Republicans in Washington — in their primary races later this month.

