NATE SILVER: Florida Is A Big Favourite To Win The NCAA Tournament

Florida, the only 1-seed to make the Final Four, is a significant favourite to win the national championship, according to Nate Silver’s model.

Here are his title odds going into the Final Four:

Florida: 38.4% (69.9% to make the title game)

38.4% (69.9% to make the title game) Wisconsin: 31.2% (58.2% to make the title game)

31.2% (58.2% to make the title game) Kentucky: 19.1% (41.8% to make the title game)

19.1% (41.8% to make the title game) Connecticut: 11.3% (30.1% to make the title game)

Florida was the only one of Silver’s pre-tournament picks to make the Final Four. He gave them a ~15% chance to win it all before the games began.

Wisconsin had a 3% chance to win the title, Kentucky a 2% chance, and UConn a less than 1% chance.

The semifinals are on Saturday night. Florida plays UConn and Wisconsin plays Kentucky.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.