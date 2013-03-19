NATE SILVER'S FINAL FOUR: Gonzaga, Louisville, Indiana, And Florida

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Nate Silver of the New York Times published his annual NCAA Tournament forecast this morning.The main points:



Gonzaga, Louisville, Indiana, and Florida (a 3-seed) have the best odds to make the Final Four.

Louisville has the best odds to win it all at 22.7%. But they are in the hardest bracket.

Only seven teams — Louisville, Gonzaga, Indiana, Florida, Kansas, Ohio State, Duke — have more than a 2.5% chance to win it all.

Florida is the only real surprise. The Gators have been a bit inconsistent this year and they’re in the same bracket as Kansas, Georgetown, and Michigan.

It’s also mildly surprising that Gonzaga — who no one seems to like — is the statistical favourite in its bracket.

Check out the entire breakdown over at FiveThirtyEight >

