NATE SILVER: Obama's Odds Of Winning Have Now Surged Back To 75%

Henry Blodget

Obama’s odds of winning re-election continue to rise, according to New York Times polling guru Nate Silver.

Obama also continues to hold a commanding lead on betting markets Intrade and Betfair.

This despite the continued release of some national polls, namely Gallup, that continue to look good for Romney.

(The difference between the national polls and the betting markets, Silver says, is that the national polls focus on the popular vote, whereas Silver’s odds focus on state-by-state polls aimed at determining the winner of the electoral college–and, with it, the Presidency.)

Let’s go to the data…

First, Nate Silver now gives Obama 75% chance of reelection. That’s up from a post-first-debate low of ~60% three weeks ago, and it’s climbing back toward the 80% peak Obama hit just before the first debate.

Nate Silver Obama Odds

Photo: Nate Silver, New York Times

 

On Intrade, meanwhile, Obama’s odds are holding in the low 60% range from a startlingly low 54% a few days ago.

Intrade election odds

Photo: Intrade

 

Obama intrade long

Photo: Intrade

 

And, on Betfair, Obama’s odds are holding at nearly 70% from a low of nearly 60% a few days ago.

Betfair obama

Photo: Betfair

In short, in everything but some of the national polls (namely, Gallup), Obama has a solid lead in the race for 270 electoral votes. And he has extended it considerably over the past week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.