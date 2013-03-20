NATE SILVER: Davidson Has A Great Chance For A Big Upset In The NCAA Tournament

basketballscheduleDe’mon BrooksThe New York Times’s brilliant, clairvoyant, very handsome stats guy, Nat Silver, says that the most likely-to-occur upset of a number three seed in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament would be Davidson beating Marquette.



He gives Davidson a 35% chance of winning.

This makes some sense because Davidson has a beast of a centre, 6’10” Jake Cohen.

Also, the Wildcats have a very good power forward named De’mon Brooks.

Here is a nice thing NBAProspects.com says about Brooks:

Offensively, Brooks benefits from mismatches. He can get open looks from behind the arc when centres hesitate to vacate the painted area in coverage. Brooks is a good shooter from outside the arc, shooting a respectable 37%. That number definitely overstates his shooting ability though, as he doesn’t take too many threes and the ones he does shoot are often without a defender in his face. His jumpshot is slow with a lot of bending action at the knees.

Brooks can also size up the outside shot and choose to instead blow by mid-major big men with a solid first step. He gets a lot of these looks by setting screens for the ball handler and then popping out behind the line. With the defender closing in, Brooks has no problem getting into the lane, but does have trouble taking the ball all the way to the rim. He likes to cut his loses from around 10-15 feet, where he will use a spin move to set up a contested shot. Brooks also attacks the offensive glass hard – 2.4 of his 6.2 rebounds come on the offensive end. Brooks doesn’t do anything great on offence, but his versatility and opportunistic play enable him to put up points at an alarming rate.

Who knows who plays for Marquette, which is located somewhere.

