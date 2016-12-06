Nate Silver's model says Alabama is a heavy favourite to win the College Football Playoff

College football’s final four is set.

The conference championship games did not provide any huge upsets and in the end there were no surprises as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Washington will compete for the championship.

With just three games to go that truly matter, Alabama is the heavy favourite to win it all, according to Nate Silver’s model at FiveThirtyEight.com, with a 64% chance to beat Washington in the semifinal and a 39% chance to be the last team standing. Meanwhile, third-seeded Ohio State is given a slight edge to beat No. 2 Clemson, and a 25% chance to be champs.

Here are the odds for each of the four teams to win the championship based on thousands of simulations of the playoff:

