Sick Chicago Bulls Player Was Vomiting On The Bench During Timeouts, Still Crossed Over Kris Humphries

The Brooklyn Nets eked out a win over the depleted Chicago Bulls last night 95-92, forcing a Game 7.



With Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, and Kirk Hinrich all out, Nate Robinson played through the flu and nearly led Chicago to a series-clinching win.

He had 18 points on 15 shots in 42 minutes.

During stoppages, the TNT cameras caught him vomiting into a trash can:

Nate has always been known as one of the toughest players in the league because of his size. And this performance will only enhance that reputation.

He even managed to throw down one of the sickest crossovers of the playoffs on Kris Humphries. This was probably an illegal double-dribble, but we’ll let him slide:

