A porn site is offering Nate Robinson $200,000 for every fighter he faces in one night to headline the weird, wacky Fight Circus

Photo by Joe Scarnici / Triller Nate Robinson was on the canvas after taking Jake Paul’s eighth landed punch flush.

Nate Robinson was viciously knocked out in the second round of his pro debut by Jake Paul on Saturday.

Despite the conclusive nature of the defeat, Robinson already has another fight offer.

CamSoda, an adult entertainment website that hosts the weird and wacky Fight Circus events, wants Robinson to headline Fight Circus Vol. 3.

CamSoda will pay Robinson $US200,000 for every opponent of a similar ability he faces in a single night.

See the offer letter in full below.

Porn site CamSoda is offering Nate Robinson $US200,000 for every fighter he faces in one night, to headline the next edition of the weird, wacky Fight Circus.

Former NBA player Robinson suffered a brutal, second-round knockout loss to YouTuber Jake Paul at a behind-closed-doors show in Los Angeles Saturday.

Robinson and Paul fought a pro cruiserweight match which served as a co-main event for the highly-anticipated exhibition between two former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

While Tyson and Jones boxed to an eight-round draw, it was Paul who provided the highlight-reel moment of the night as a two-punch sequence left Robinson face-down on the canvas. He lay motionless for an uncomfortable amount of time, raising questions about the matchmaking on show in the bout.

It was Robinson’s first fight and a devastating defeat.

CamSoda and Fight Circus want him to headline their third-ever event, and say they will pay him $US200,000 for every person he fights that night.

In a letter, sent just to Robinson and Insider, CamSoda laid out the fundamentals of the offer.

Here they are:

“We want to extend you an offer of $US200,000 per fighter you decide to step back in the ring with at CamSoda’s Fight Circus Vol. 3.” “We will put you up against someone or multiple someones with a similar experience level as your own to make the fight as fair and lucrative as possible.” “You can even make a little extra cash as fans will be able to tip fighters bonus money in real-time based on their performance, just like they could as if they were watching a camming session on CamSoda.”

Here’s the letter in full:

Letter sent to Insider from CamSoda

This is not the first bizarre offer CamSoda has made.

It was also behind the mega-money bid to bring Mike Tyson to Thailand on the pretense of making sure no competitor was wearing a fake penis.

Tyson has previously said he once used a whizzanator, a synthetic penis filled with clean urine. The former heavyweight champion was concerned he could fail a drug test as he had been taking cocaine.

To ensure its shows were above board, CamSoda wanted Tyson to be its Drug Test Coordinator and make sure there were no whizzanators at Fight Circus Vol. 2 â€” Circus Harder.

The company said while it approved of medicinal drug usage: “We cannot stand for PEDs and fake Johnson’s in our Circus!”

Fight Circus began in August this year and featured inter-gender grappling and a 2 vs. 1 brawl.

Fight Circus awarded winners samurai swords and losers pink bongs. Golden axes were also given out at some point, too.

Vol.2 in November was just as bizarre, featuring a 3 vs. 1 brawl, a spinning attacks only fight, and world championship leg wrestling (like arm wrestling but you lie flat on your back and use your leg).

It is unclear when Vol.3 will be but, CamSoda is already planning its card.

