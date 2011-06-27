Nate Marquardt Fired By The UFC

Dana White shocked UFC fans when he publicly fired Nate Marquardt on Saturday for failing his pre fight medical exams. The firing of Marquardt turned into one of the biggest weekend mysteries in UFC history with all parties remaining mum on the details of Marquardt’s physical condition.



“Bottom line is, what Nate Marquardt did is bad enough to be cut from the UFC. … I’m disgusted with him. He has no business fighting in the UFC.” – Dana White

Dana White is either an evil genius or one of the most resilient promoters in sports history. A week ago, I don’t even think anyone past hardcore MMA fans knew there was a live a UFC event on Versus on Sunday night. Yet by Saturday night I don’t think there was an MMA fan with an Internet connection that wasn’t aware of the event. Although ironically, it wasn’t the event that anyone was talking about.

