This Instagram star just raised over $13,000 to take stunning photos of the American desert

Nate Cowlishaw, a Utah photographer with over 50,000 Instagram followers, has made a name for himself by focusing on a unique area: the American desert.

Now, he wants to go on a 9,500 mile, three month journey to cap off his desert project. To do so, he launched a Kickstarter project that’s raised over $US13,000 (it ends on Sunday).

From the top of the Grand Canyon to dead wild animal shots, Cowlishaw’s work is definitely worth a look, especially if you’ve never been to the southwest desert.

