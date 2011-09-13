Dominatrix Discusses Old Sex And Cocaine Habit Of The UK Finance Minister

Photo: Flickr

Former madam and self-described dominatrix Natalie Rowe in a recent television interview reveals details of sex, drugs and her old relationship with U.K. treasurer George Osborne.During the 1990s, Rowe ran Black Beauties escourt agency, which hired out prostitutes to clients for $500 an hour.



She first met the future Conservative politician Osborne through her boyfriend at the time, William Sinclair.

Sinclair and Osborne were both friends through their membership in Oxford University’s Bullingdon Club — an all-male group with a reputation for drinking and partying.

In the interview with Australian Broadcasting Company, she claims that Osborne was more than just a friend.

Rowe said Osborne and Sinclair were both aware that she ran an escourt service, but what they didn’t know was that she was a dominatrix.

When she returned to her apartment one day, she had caught the pair snooping through her paddles, whips, chains and handcuffs.

Rowe said Osborne was amused with her line of work.

“And I said look, I like to dominate men. And George was pretty intrigued indeed about that side of me.”

In 1994, Rowe found out she was pregnant with Sinclair’s child, so the couple decided to throw a party to celebrate.

According to Rowe, Osborne was doing “big fat” lines of cocaine that night and that he had a regular cocaine habit.

“So there was definitely, there was cocaine on that night on the table. George Osborne did take cocaine on that night. And not just on that night. He took it on a regular basis with me, with his friends,” she said.

That particular night she recalled telling Osborne, “When you’re prime minister one day I’ll have all the dirty goods on you.”

Well, that day basically has come.

In 2005, Rowe took her story to the tabloids with allegations that she and Osborne used to snort cocaine together during the 90s. Osborne has denied her claims.

