Natalie Portman's Father Shops Pregnancy Thriller

Natalie Portman‘s father, Dr. Avner Hershlag, is shopping his self-published debut novel Misconception, which is a “reproductive thriller”, to major publishing houses.



The story centres on errant cloning experiments and involves a first lady’s embryos.

Dr. Avner Hershlag, who is also a fertility specialist, said of his imminent grandchild in the New York Observer:

“When I hold a baby that I knew as an embryo a year ago — I can’t even describe the feeling. It never goes away. And when I think that a few months down the road I’m going to hold the baby that’s going to be my grandchild …”

