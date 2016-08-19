Natalie Portman says she is 'done' with making Marvel movies

It seems Thor won’t be reunited with his love, Jane, any time soon.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Natalie Portman, who has played the physicist Jane Foster in “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World,” said she doesn’t believe she will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“As far as I know, I’m done,” Portman told WSJ. “I don’t know if maybe one day they will ask for an ‘Avengers 7’ or whatever I have no idea. But as far as I know, I’m done.”

So it’s safe to say Jane won’t be popping up in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

In “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Jane Foster — along with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts — was mentioned but not seen, an example of how the sequel crammed many Marvel characters into the running time.

In the meantime, Portman can be seen in the upcoming Jackie Kennedy biopic “Jackie,” and her directorial debut, “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” opens in select theatres Friday.

Watch the Wall Street Journal interview below:



