How Natalie Portman compares to the real-life Jackie Kennedy's most iconic looks

Critics are already buzzing about Natalie Portman’s portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in “Jackie,” the new biopic hitting theatres Friday, December 9. The film tells the story of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination from Jackie’s perspective, recounting her long struggle with grief in the aftermath of her husband’s death.
But before tragedy struck the Kennedy family in November 1963, Jackie was beloved and admired for her timeless style. Any film about the fashionable First Lady must pay particular attention to costume design — and it looks like the designers behind “Jackie” spared no detail in their quest to recreate her iconic wardrobe.
Here’s a look at how Portman’s costumes compare to the real-life Jackie’s looks.
The film's costume designer, Madeline Fontaine, was tasked with recreating some of Jackie's most iconic looks -- like this two-piece red wool dress.
According to the film's production notes, Fontaine even tracked down some of the companies that made fabrics for the First Lady back in the 1960s.
Even when the designers didn't replicate a famous outfit, they still stayed true to Jackie's overarching sense of style. Here's Portman in a regal satin gown...
Fontaine took great care when replicating the film's most important costume: The pink suit and pillbox hat Jackie wore the day her husband was assassinated.
The design team created five different version of the suit just to make sure the shade of pink was exactly right.
'It was truly impressive to see Natalie in the suit the first time on set,' Fontaine said in the film's production notes. 'She took on the aura of Jackie.'
