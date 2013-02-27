Natalie Portman Goes For A Swim In The New Dior Ad

Photo: Dior / YouTube

Directed by Sofia Coppola, the ad campaign for the new Miss Dior eau de toilette entitled ‘La Vie en Rose,’ is as pretty as the juice inside the bottle. (See video below.)This is the second time Coppola and Hollywood starlet Natalie Portman have teamed up for Dior perfume; as the Black Swan actress was signed up by the brand two years ago.



Just last year, Portman’s advert for Diorshow mascara was banned in the UK after the Advertising Standards Authority suspected a little heavy handedness with the photo-shopping on her lashes.

This sugar coated film should keep everyone sweet though. Just like the new scent it’s promoting (which for the record is out now exclusively at Selfridges, and goes nationwide on March 1) La Vie en Rose is full of roses for something all together more light-hearted and sweet.



La Vie en Rose, directed by Sofia Coppola

