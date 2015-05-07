The interesting reason why Natalie Portman doesn't display her Oscar statue

In 2011, Natalie Portman took home the Oscar for best actress for her role in “Black Swan.”

But the 33-year-old actress, who currently lives in Paris with her husband three-year-old son, doesn’t have her statue displayed in the family’s home. In fact, she’s not even exactly sure where it is.

In a revealing new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Portman explains why she thinks her Oscar statue is insignificant:

“I don’t know where it is. I think it’s in the safe or something. I don’t know. I haven’t seen it in a while. I mean, Darren [Aronofsky, director of “Black Swan”] actually said to me something when we were in that whole thing that resonated so deeply. I was reading the story of Abraham to my child and talking about, like, not worshipping false idols. And this is literally like gold men. This is literally worshipping gold idols — if you worship it. That’s why it’s not displayed on the wall. It’s a false idol.”

Portman is currently promoting her feature directorial debut, “A Tale of Love and Darkness.” An adaptation of Israeli author Amos Oz’s memoir, the actress also stars in and wrote the screenplay for the film.

NOW WATCH: Amy Schumer gives a brutally honest interview about her sex life



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.