WATCH: There's More Natalie Portman In The New 'Thor' Trailer Than There Is Thor

This spring, it’s choose your own Natalie Portman adventure time. She’s appearing in both Marvel’s next superhero movie, “Thor,” and the medieval pot comedy “Your Highness.”



Portman isn’t the headline star in either of these movies. Danny McBride and James Franco are the goofy duo toplining “Your Highness” and the star of “Thor,” of course, is Thor — played by Chris Hemsworth.

But the studios behind the comic book flick have definitely wised up to Portman’s bankability (by the way, “Black Swan” passed $100 million at the box office this weekend).

So Paramount and Marvel cut a new trailer that features Portman in nearly every shot.

(The preview for “Your Highness,” meanwhile, doesn’t show the actress at all for the first minute. But maybe they’ll change their mind when they see the “Thor” spot hogging their heroine.)

Video below.

