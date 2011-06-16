WOW: Paramount Pictures Has Already Made $1 Billion This Year

Paramount Pictures chairman Brad Grey must be feeling pretty smug right now.



The company just announced that as of today, they’ve crossed the $1 billion mark at the international box office for 2011.

Their exact total for overall box office (according to IMDB): $1,295,488,803.00.

And the year’s only half over — almost exactly half over, now that we think of it.

It’s the fifth year in a row the company has reached this milestone — and they shaved four days off their record from last year.

Yeah, we know — now they’re just showing off.

But you still want to know how they did it, right?

