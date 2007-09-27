Natalie Portman Apple Store Screening Draws Hundreds

Why did hundreds of people form a block-long line outside the SoHo Apple store last night? Nope, not a new version of the iPhone, but a screening of a 13-minute short film directed by Wes Anderson, starring Natalie Portman and Jason Schwartzman. The screening of Hotel Chevalier, the short prequel to Anderson’s new film, The Darjeeling Limited, drew a mostly young crowd — some getting in line as early as 3 p.m., six hours before the event.

After the screening, the audience supposedly had a chance to chat with Anderson, Portman, and Schwartzman. We say supposedly because a PR mix-up meant we had the pleasure of covering the event from the sidewalk outside. Good news: the short is slated to hit Apple’s iTunes store today as a free download. Were you there? How was the film and the Q&A?

