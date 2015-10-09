'Game of Thrones' actress says she was bullied as a child for having 'a piggy nose'

A few weeks back, the internet was abuzz after ABC’s new Muppets series not only revealed longtime couple Kermit and Miss Piggy broke up, but that Kermit also had a new girlfriend, named Denise.

When photos of Denise came online, many were quick to compare the character’s appearance to actress Natalie Dormer, who plays Margaery Tyrell on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

For some reason Denise the pig from #TheMuppets reminds me of Margaery Tyrell in #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HYQ6F0i6TA

— Kyle Nolan (@kyool) June 3, 2015

Kermit’s new girlfriend looks like Margaery Tyrell. pic.twitter.com/AFiynJH2Kt

— Peter Lynn (@Peter_Lynn) September 1, 2015

Now, Dormer is weighing in on what she she thinks of the whole ordeal.

During a “Game of Thrones” panel at New York Comic Con Thursday afternoon, a fan asked the actress how she felt about being compared to the muppet character.

Dormer said she’s already made the comparison a long time ago, and recalled a scene from “Game of Thrones” between her character and Sophie Turner’s.

“I’m walking along the cliffs with Sansa and I’m telling her about how I was teased as a young girl,” said Dormer. “Margaery is saying to Sansa, ‘I’m not perfect. I used to get bullied because I got a ski jump nose.'”

Dormer says she asked “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to add in a line about her nose.

“I said, ‘Please can you put in a line that it was a piggy nose?’ because I was bullied at school and I used to get told I had a piggy nose,” she said.

“I’ve got big nostrils. My whole family does. It’s a burden that we bear,” she joked.

“So I said, for my own demons, it would be like sticking two fingers up at the bullies of my childhood if Margaery just is joking about it.” she continued. ‘They were really good guys. They put it in for me.”

Now, she sees the whole Muppets ordeal almost as karma.

“So then when I saw that Kermit’s got a new girlfriend, and she looks like ya know,” said Dormer. “I thought, maybe I’m a bit responsible for that because I’m the one that brought up the pig subject in the first place.”

Watch the moment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.