One Of America's Most recognisable Swimmers Might Miss The Olympics Entirely

Natalie Coughlin failed to qualify for her signature event, the 100 meter backstroke, at the US Olympic Trials last night.Now, she’s in danger of missing out on London entirely.



The top-two finishers in the race made it to the Olympics, and Coughlin — who won gold in the event at both the 2004 and 2008 Games — finished third.

Her only hope of making it to London is in the 100-meter freestyle on Friday.

She was predictably humble after the loss:

“I did exactly what I needed to do tonight and gave it my best. That’s really all you can ask for. I have won two golds in that. I am very proud of what I’ve done in the 100 backstroke and it’s time for Missy and Bootsma.”

“Missy” refers to Missy Franklin, the 17-year-old phenom who won the event and is expected to be a big deal in London.

