Pictures Of The Crazy Rainstorm That's Wreaking Havoc On The Mexico-Cameroon Game

Emmett Knowlton

Mexico vs. Cameroon, the second match of the 2014 World Cup, just kicked off in Natal, a tropical city in northeast Brazil. Until yesterday, it hadn’t rained in Natal since mid-May. Now, torrential storms are flooding the city where bus drivers are striking and there is a rising concern about mosquitoes carrying Dengue fever.

Here are some pictures of the rain-soaked city and its soccer fans.

Groundsmen are trying to push the rain from the field.

DossantosrainMattias Hangst/Getty
Natal rainJamie Squire/Getty
Natal rainMattias Hangst/Getty
Natal1Julian Finney/Getty
Natal2Miguel Tovar/Getty
Natal3Clive Rose/Getty
Natal5Mattias Hangst
Natal6Mattias Hangst/Getty



Here’s a GIF of the Mexican starters just before the opening whistle:

RainESPN

