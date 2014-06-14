Pictures Of The Crazy Rainstorm That's Wreaking Havoc On The Mexico-Cameroon Game

Mexico vs. Cameroon, the second match of the 2014 World Cup, just kicked off in Natal, a tropical city in northeast Brazil. Until yesterday, it hadn’t rained in Natal since mid-May. Now, torrential storms are flooding the city where bus drivers are striking and there is a rising concern about mosquitoes carrying Dengue fever.

Here are some pictures of the rain-soaked city and its soccer fans.

Groundsmen are trying to push the rain from the field.







Roads underwater around the ground in Natal!! pic.twitter.com/jcuarLzPHJ

— Darren Fletcher (@DFletcherSport) June 13, 2014

Chaos in Natal. Alles onder water. pic.twitter.com/oAQ6uNrIQr

— Jeroen Elshoff (@JeroenElshoff) June 13, 2014

En #Natal van a jugar México-Camerún. en este momento diluvia. pic.twitter.com/JGdEpjdN3z

— Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) June 13, 2014

So after 4 weeks of no rain in Natal, what do we get? #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EoiQSYm98T

— Fernando Palomo (@Palomo_ESPN) June 13, 2014

Here’s a GIF of the Mexican starters just before the opening whistle:

