Unbelievable Pictures Of Wildlife From The National Geographic traveller Photo Contest

'A cafe outside of Aquas Calientes in the Cuzco region of Peru has perches for wild parrots that come and feed on seed and fruit left out for them. This curious little fella was peeking out from behind a leaf to get a better look at me. Apparently he was entertained by the odd human with the camera because he let me get only a few inches away, where my ring light could better illuminate his beautiful feathers.'

Photo and caption by Adam Lichtcsien/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest