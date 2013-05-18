Unbelievable Pictures Of Wildlife From The National Geographic traveller Photo Contest

The 25th annual National Geographic traveller Photo Contest is currently accepting submissions of photos, capturing travel portraits, outdoor scenes, spontaneous moments, and places.
Amateur and professional photographers can submit their best pictures until June 30.
National Geographic was kind to share with us some of the recent entries, which feature stunning scenes of wildlife.
'I clicked this photo as the Osprey was taking off from his perch.'
Photo and caption by Mark Gottlieb/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'This is one of the Big Major Cay's pigs swimming in the clear, turquoise waters of the Bahamas. Pigs are great swimmers!'
Photo and caption by Paul Lee/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'I have seen alligators and turtles together in ponds before, but never like this! I was at Bluebill Pond in Harris Neck NWR when I saw what I thought was an alligator sunning itself on a stump. As I got closer I realised that it was actually perched on the back of a turtle! I wish I had been there to witness how this surprising esprit de corps had came to pass!'
Photo and caption by Mary Ellen Urbanski/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'A cafe outside of Aquas Calientes in the Cuzco region of Peru has perches for wild parrots that come and feed on seed and fruit left out for them. This curious little fella was peeking out from behind a leaf to get a better look at me. Apparently he was entertained by the odd human with the camera because he let me get only a few inches away, where my ring light could better illuminate his beautiful feathers.'
Photo and caption by Adam Lichtcsien/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'Two vultures in action from massai mara in kenya while they are fighting.'
Photo and caption by majed ali/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'Picture took on march 27 with a Nikon D90 + zoom 80-400 mm - 400 mm - ISO 800 - 1/3200 sec - f 7.1.'
Photo and caption by Alain Martens/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'Our first morning game drive on Safari in South Africa brought us this magnificent leopard. He was bathed in the orange hues of the sunrise and it was breathtaking.'
Photo and caption by Douglas Croft/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'Sea Lion on Pacific Coast of Oregon'
Photo and caption by gary migues/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'Two newly hatched Gentoo Penguin chicks get their first glimpse at the Antarctic wilderness.'
Photo and caption by Richard Sidey/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'A family of snow monkeys cuddling up together for security and warmth. They appeared very protective of one another and seemed unsure of my presence.'
Photo and caption by Petra Bensted/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'This picture was taken on a game drive in the Addo Elephant National Park, the third largest national park in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. The park contains a wide diversity of fauna, flora and landscapes and incorporates semi arid landscapes all the way to a marine reserve. These zebra were so calm and you just got the feeling they wanted to be photographed!'
Photo and caption by Natalie Murray/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'This photograph was taken while I was on vacation in South Carolina. It was a rainy miserable day until I happened uppon this alligator hanging out in a local pond.'
Photo and caption by Kandace Stroupe/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'A surprise companion, the Pacific Tree Frog, lurking in the lichen.'
Photo and caption by Jessi Fikan/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
Mountain Gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei) of the Sabinyo family, plays in the bamboo forest of Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda.
'A two year old Mountain Gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei) of the Sabinyo family, plays in the bamboo forest of Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda. In 1981, this population fell to 240 because of rampent poaching and habitat loss. Today the population is estimated to be around 800 and rising and this photograph represents the exciting turn around and hope for the next generation. Thank you to the conservationists, rangers and educators working to protect these magnificent cousins of ours and their habitat in the Virunga massif.'
Photo and caption by Peter Stanley/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
'Whaleshark encounter in the Bohol Sea, Philippines.'
Photo and caption by Jonne Seijdel/National Geographic traveller Photo Contest
