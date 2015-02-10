8 award-winning photos taken by kids ages 14 and younger

The winners of the 2014 International Photography Contest for Kids have been announced, and the winnings photos are awesome.

The contest, conducted in partnership with National Geographic Kids magazine, saw more than 16,000 entries from around the world. Four photos were selected as first-place winners, including a grand-prize winner, in four categories, and four were selected as runners-up.

Entrants had to be between ages 6 and 14 to be eligible for the competition.

Overall winner Grace Chung will receive a National Geographic Costa Rica family adventure. First-place winners get a digital camera, a memory card, and assorted National Geographic kids’ books. National Geographic shared the winners’ photos with us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.