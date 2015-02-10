8 award-winning photos taken by kids ages 14 and younger

Harrison Jacobs
Olivia Bertie

The winners of the 2014 International Photography Contest for Kids have been announced, and the winnings photos are awesome.

The contest, conducted in partnership with National Geographic Kids magazine, saw more than 16,000 entries from around the world. Four photos were selected as first-place winners, including a grand-prize winner, in four categories, and four were selected as runners-up.

Entrants had to be between ages 6 and 14 to be eligible for the competition.

Overall winner Grace Chung will receive a National Geographic Costa Rica family adventure. First-place winners get a digital camera, a memory card, and assorted National Geographic kids’ books. National Geographic shared the winners’ photos with us here.

Second place: 'Weird But True' category, taken by 12-year-old American Jack Girton.

First place: 'Weird, But True' category, taken by 14-year-old Olivia Bertie from the UK.

Second place: 'Wild Vacations' category, taken by 12-year-old Mihail Nikolaev Kamenov from Bulgaria.

First place: 'Wild Vacations' category, taken by 11-year-old Olivia Moll Pinnell from the UK.

Second place: 'Dare to Explore' category, taken by 13-year-old Damla Nermin Ince from Turkey.

First place: 'Dare to Explore' category, taken by 13-year-old Ben Duursma from the UK.

Second place: 'Amazing Animals' category, taken by 14-year-old Marija Okršlar from Slovenia.

Grand prize winner: 'Amazing Animals' category, taken by 13-year-old Grace Chung from the US.

Looking for more amazing National Geographic photos?

Here are the winners of the 2014 National Geographic Photo Contest»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.