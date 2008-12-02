Nastiest Bear Markets In History: How Does Ours Compare?

Doug Short (via Barry Ritholtz) offers this interesting chart of four nasty 20th Century bear markets: 1929, Nikkei, NASDAQ, and our current S&P 500. As the chart shows, we’re right on track for… well, we’re right on track for any of the scenarios, as well as for a recovery. But regardless of how this one ends, we’re off to a historically horrific start.



And here’s another good one, showing a shorter time span. Note that we have just caught up with the pace of the 1929 crash. (It was quicker early on, but the last three months have made up for lost ground).

Doug also has a couple of additional interesting charts, one a logarithmic scale instead of a linear scale. Check them out here.

See Also: After All That, Stock Market Back To Fair Value

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.