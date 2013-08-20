Nassim Taleb's 5 Ways To Have A Great Day

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of Black Swan and Antifragile, is a pretty intense person. He’s vocal about his displeasure with most economists, academics and journalists. He’s usually wearing black. And he’s usually seen not smiling.

So, we couldn’t help but take notice of his Facebook status update on how “to have a great day.” The first four ways are wonderful. The fifth seems much more Taleb-esque.

To have a great day: 1) Smile at a stranger, 2) Surprise someone by saying something unexpectedly nice, 3) Give some genuine attention to an elderly, 4) Invite someone who doesn’t have many friends for coffee, 5) Humiliate an economist, publicly, or create deep anxiety inside a Harvard professor.

