Nassim Taleb Won't Say Whether He Caused The Crash, And Says All Of Europe Is In As Bad Shape As Greece

Mr. Black Swan Nassim Taleb was on Power Lunch this afternoon for a very enjoyable interview. Especially hilarious was Sue Herrera trying to pin him down on the events of last Thursday: “was it a black swan!?” Taleb wouldn’t say, nor would he comment on the connection between the fund he’s associated with, Universa, and the day’s action.



On Monday, WSJ reported that some big bets made by Universay may have triggered the panic selling.

As for the broader economy,he hit on a familiar theme, the role of debt in both the US and Europe, slamming in particular the hypocrisy of European leaders lecturing Greece, when their own house is in such a mess.

