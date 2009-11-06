Nassim Taleb Went Into Uncontrolled "Rage" After Someone Showed A Chart At A Conference

No, seriously. This is from his own words, in a piece at HuffPo.



I was in Korea last week with a collection of suit-wearing hotshots. On a panel sat Takatoshi Kato, IMF Deputy Managing Director. Before the discussion he gave us a powerpoint lecture showing the IMF projections for 2010, 2011, …, 2014. I could not control myself and got into a state of rage. I told the audience that the next time someone from the IMF shows you projections for some dates in the future, to show us what they PROJECTED for 2008 and 2009 in 2004, 2005, …, and 2007. They would then verify that Mr. Takatoshi and his colleagues provide a prime illustration to the “expert problem”: they serve as experts while offering the scientific reliability of astrologers. Anyone relying on them is a turkey.

It’s been said before, and this kind of thing just proves it, that Nassim Taleb’s big schtick is to make people feel good about themselves by insulting academics and technicians who got things wrong.

Also, he’s into puffing himself up

This allowed me to show the urgency of my idea of robustness.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.