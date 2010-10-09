Nassim Taleb Threatens To Personally Sue The Nobel Prize Committee

Photo: TBI

Nassim Taleb is calling on investors to band together and sue the Swedish Central Bank for several of its Nobel Prize for Economics awards, according to Bloomberg.His reason: the prize gave legitimacy to theories that were at the root of the financial crisis.



Taleb takes specific aim at Harry Markowitz, Merton Miller and William Sharpe. He says that Sharpe’s theory “vastly underestimates” risks.

And Taleb is willing to go it alone in his lawsuit against the Swedish Central Bank, “If no one else sues them, I will.”

