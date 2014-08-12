Nassim Taleb Outlines Every Sin To Remember On One Card

Nassim Taleb, the noted author who has written best-selling titles including “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile,” just tweeted a photo of an index card outlining his “sins to remember.”

The card, which appears to be a quote from Taleb himself, reads:

“Muscles without strength, friendship without trust, opinion without risk, change without aesthetics, age without values, food without nourishment, power without fairness, facts without rigour, degrees without erudition, militarism without fortitude, progress without civilisation, complication without depth, fluency without content; these are the sins to remember.”

Taleb is big on short, aphoristic statements.

He even published a whole book of aphorisms, “The Bed of Procrustes.”

Here’s another one to file away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.