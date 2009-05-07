Nassim Taleb Says Crisis Will Be Vastly Worse Than 30s

The travelling doomsayers roadshow apparently took its act to Singapore this week. There were reports of fading star Nouriel Roubini talking there about how the crisis wasn’t over, and that forecasters were being too optimistic.



And Nassim Taleb, who we must remind you never actually predicted anything about the current crisis — in fact, he disparages anyone who dares making predictions — says this crisis will prove itself to be “vastly worse” than the one seen in the 1930s.

Why? He said “navigating the world is much harder than in the 1930s”, whatever that means, and that governments have less control now than they used to. (That might also be a good thing, yeah?)

Whatever the reasoning, nice headline for Taleb.

