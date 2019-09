In case you were wondering, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of Fooled By Randomness and The Black Swan (not the Aronofsky movie) is endorsing presidential candidate Ron Paul.



This is according to Taleb’s Facebook page (h/t Hamdan Ahzar):

Photo: Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s Facebook Page

