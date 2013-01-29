Nassim Taleb Loved The Ackman-Icahn Blowout

Photo: CNBC

Nassim Taleb is known for thinking outside the box, so when he gives his take one something, the Street expects to hear something fresh.This afternoon he was on CNBC and, since everyone is talking about it, Taleb was asked about last week’s epic live blowout fight between billionaire investors Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn.



A lot of financial pros told Business Insider that, on top of feeling amused and shocked while Icahn and Ackman went at it, they also felt a little queasie.

Not Nassim — no, he told CNBC that he loved it.

“A lot of readers of my book have e-mailed me the story and my reaction is… you should commend these people… they speak in public the way they would do it in private and that’s rare…it’s refreshing. People have a lot of fake dignity on the air, bureaucrats cannot do that, these people are free. They’re human, if you hate someone and you can say it in private. They can afford to do it, God bless them… I don’t like people to speak in public a different way than they would speak in private. I do not like people to speak in print different than they would at dinner.”

Definitely a thought.

