Nassim Taleb Has An Interesting Brainteaser For You About Wealth

Nassim Taleb, the statistics guru behind the book “Antifragile,” has posted an interesting question on his Facebook page.

Friday’s Quiz. You run into 2 people and are told that the total net worth for both is $US30 million. What is the most likely breakdown?

Taleb has yet to post the answer.

But we get the sense that it’s not obvious.

If you’re looking for some guidance, check out some of the comments on Taleb’s page. As you can see, some note that one of those 2 people could be saddled with debt.

