Please enable Javascript to watch this video Nassim Taleb, author of "The Black Swan," spoke about volatility and disorder at the DLD conference. Here is an excerpt from his presentation where he talks about measuring fragility. Many thanks to our friends at DLD for giving us permission to publish this presentation.

