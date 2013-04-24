Nassim Taleb Gets Into Historic Twitter Brawl, Proving To Everyone How ANTIFRAGILE He Is

“Black Swan” (and more recently, “Antifragile”) author Nassim Taleb is known, among other things, for his impassioned arguments against his detractors (especially on Twitter and Facebook).



Yesterday, Taleb sent out a tweet that caused a few other tweeters to poke fun, including Joe Cotterill, a reporter for the Financial Times; Lorcan Roche Kelly, Chief Europe Strategist at Trend Macrolytics; and Karl Whelan, an economist who worked for several years at the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank of Ireland.

To make a long story short, Taleb didn’t find the jokes funny.

The whole thing quickly devolved into a pretty heated exchange that ended up running all the way until this afternoon.

We have chronicled the conversation here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.