Nassim Taleb Gets Into Historic Twitter Brawl, Proving To Everyone How ANTIFRAGILE He Is

“Black Swan” (and more recently, “Antifragile”) author Nassim Taleb is known, among other things, for his impassioned arguments against his detractors (especially on Twitter and Facebook).
Yesterday, Taleb sent out a tweet that caused a few other tweeters to poke fun, including Joe Cotterill, a reporter for the Financial Times; Lorcan Roche Kelly, Chief Europe Strategist at Trend Macrolytics; and Karl Whelan, an economist who worked for several years at the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank of Ireland.
To make a long story short, Taleb didn’t find the jokes funny.
The whole thing quickly devolved into a pretty heated exchange that ended up running all the way until this afternoon.
We have chronicled the conversation here.
Never buy a product that the owner of the company that makes it doesn't use (Generalized Skin in the Game) facebook.com/permalink.php?…
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 22, 2013
Of course, as is also common on Twitter, the jokes began immediately as fellow tweeters thought of clever counterexamples
Undertakers MT @nntaleb: Never buy a product that the owner of the company doesn't use
-- Joseph Cotterill (@jsphctrl) April 22, 2013
@dsquareddigest @jsphctrl @nntaleb hard to make a purchase from the owner after he has used the product though
-- Lorcan Roche Kelly (@LorcanRK) April 22, 2013
Taleb's Twitter handle had been included in the aforementioned tweets, so he decided to jump back in to the conversation, coining a new term
@lorcanrk @dsquareddigest @jsphctrl Mr Cotteril and Keelly I don't want FT journalists & Macrobullshitters to contact me on twitter. Sorry.
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 22, 2013
So to make sure I'm keeping up. @jsphctrl = FT journo. @lorcanrk = Macrobullshitter. @dsquareddigest = ?
-- Karl Whelan (@WhelanKarl) April 22, 2013
In keeping with the (mostly) jocular nature of the conversation, Kelly coined a new term of his own, inspired by Taleb's previous tweet
@dsquareddigest @jsphctrl There appears to be a vacancy for monetarybullshitter if you are interested @whelankarl
-- Lorcan Roche Kelly (@LorcanRK) April 22, 2013
@lorcanrk @dsquareddigest @jsphctrl I think perhaps Taleb was just trying to say that you can't bullshit a bullshitter so don't even try.
-- Karl Whelan (@WhelanKarl) April 22, 2013
Though Taleb's Twitter handle was not mentioned by Whelan in the previous tweets, Taleb returned to the conversation and (almost literally) threw the book at Whelan
@whelankarl @dsquareddigest Mr Whelan, since you started your criticism please comment on 1.7. Substance please docs.google.com/file/d/0B_31K_…
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 22, 2013
@nntaleb @dsquareddigest Sorry but I prefer not to be contacted on Twitter by people asking me to comment on sections of their manuscripts.
-- Karl Whelan (@WhelanKarl) April 22, 2013
@whelankarl@dsquareddigest dsquare is a real person, unlike you, an econ professor who needs to prove he is not a bullshitter by 1.17
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 22, 2013
@whelankarl So you are incapable of commenting on substance because you are a bullshitter?
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 22, 2013
@whelankarl Mr Whelan you made a public statement on twitter, you will have to confront the consequences and defend your competence.
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 22, 2013
@yvonnecwhelan He's a guy who wrote some books about how unexpected things happen sometimes.
-- Karl Whelan (@WhelanKarl) April 22, 2013
@whelankarl @yvonnecwhelan Not quite: he is the one who wrote a book BEFORE crisis saying pple like Mr Karl Whelan are clueless about risk.
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 23, 2013
Black Swan event: @nntaleb going through UCD Prof (& ex-Irish Central Bank advisor) @whelankarl for a shortcut. He never even saw it coming.
-- JPL (@jamesplloyd) April 23, 2013
Taleb insinuated that Whelan, a former Central Bank of Ireland economist during the mid-2000s, contributed to the Irish banking crisis
@jamesplloyd @whelankarl It looks like I have to do the cleanup for Irish tax payers.
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 23, 2013
Taleb now offering to 'do cleanup' on Ireland after I ruined the economy. Wait till he finds out I caused the tech bubble while at the Fed.
-- Karl Whelan (@WhelanKarl) April 23, 2013
No: I am saying you are part of the system of intellectual fraudsters that blew up the economy, and you are still there. Sophist:@whelankarl
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 23, 2013
Wondering now whether sending a series of trolling tweets is definitely the best way for Taleb to prove he's not a bullshitter.
-- Karl Whelan (@WhelanKarl) April 23, 2013
Civic duty to all:expose non-skininthegame economists part of fragilizingcollective intllctal scam unharmed by their mistakes: @whelankarl
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 23, 2013
Ironic for someone whose book is called Anti-Fragile that Taleb's ego is so, em, fragile.
-- Karl Whelan (@WhelanKarl) April 23, 2013
We now have a beginning of a mathematical toolkit to expose faux-science in economics with Part 1 of the textbook. facebook.com/permalink.php?…
-- Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 23, 2013
