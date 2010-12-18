Nassim Taleb: It's Big Business That's Fragile, Not Small Business

Nassim Taleb spoke to CNBC this morning about the failure of big business and big government, as well as his new book of aphorisms.

0:45 Taleb came up with the idea for his aphorisms over long walks, doing little over a time period.

1:50 The financial establishment is trying to change the wrong variable. They’re trying to make the world fit their formulas.

3:20 Both big government and big business is bad. Big government favours big business because it looks more like it. Small businesses can’t lobby. Republicans love big business, Democrats love big government, so both are bad.

4:35 You should focus on the small guy, small businesses. They are not fragile. They don’t get bailouts. Big businesses, that are fragile, get bailouts.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.