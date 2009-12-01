Nassim Taleb: I Can't Believe I Live In A World Where Bernanke Could Be Reappointed

Nassim Taleb is stunned. Stunned!
He’s stunned that he lives in a world where a fool like Ben Bernanke will likely be reappointed to serve another term as Fed chair.
Why? Is it because he mishandled the crisis?
No, nothing that concrete.
What I am seeing and hearing on the news — the reappointment of Bernanke — is too hard for me to bear. I cannot believe that we, in the 21st century, can accept living in such a society. I am not blaming Bernanke (he doesn’t even know he doesn’t understand how things work or that the tools he uses are not empirical); it is the Senators appointing him who are totally irresponsible — as if we promoted every doctor who caused malpractice.
But, he has a plan:
No news, no press, no Davos, no suit-and-tie fraudsters, no fools. I need to withdraw as immediately as possible into the Platonic quiet of my library, work on my next book, find solace in science and philosophy, and mull the next step. I will also structure trades with my Universa friends to bet on the next mistake by Bernanke, Summers, and Geithner. I will only (briefly) emerge from my hiatus when the publishers force me to do so upon the publication of the paperback edition of The Black Swan.
