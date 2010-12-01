Nassim Taleb Has The Most Nassim Taleb-Like Auto-Reply Email Ever

Photo: TBI

This is the email you get as an auto-reply if you email Nassim Taleb. It’s so… Nassim TalebDear correspondent;

I am currently disengaged from the rest of the world (until January 2011).

I had to stop replying to emails outside of the strictly personal (friends, family, citizens of Amioun, etc.), except for extremely important/urgent matters.

Please note that, except for emergencies & appointments, I reply to mails with an equivalent frequency to that of classical letters.

(REQUESTS: Also note that 1) I no longer do media interviews (except those scheduled by publishers), 2) can no longer endorse books, 3) do not participate in documentary films, 4) will not give lectures in Asia, Australia, and other places entailing jetlag, etc.)

I apologise for the inconvenience.

Best,

Nassim



