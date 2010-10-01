Nassim Taleb: The Fed Will Be Dead In 25 Years

Photo: TBI

Black Swan author Nassim Taleb says the Fed “will be gone” in 25 years.Anything fragile would break in 25 years, he says, after describing the Fed as the entity that “fragilized the country,” according to the Huffington Post.



This whole fragility vs. robustness is a big theme for him.

His comments were made as part of a big broadside against institutions and individuals who were unable to see the crisis, and how the bank was like, “someone flying a plane without understanding how to fly.”

His critique spread beyond the Fed to target New York Times columnist Paul Krugman for not understanding the current economic situation.

