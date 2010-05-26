Nassim Taleb Ditches John Paulson On A Panel

Photo: www.fooledbyrandomness.com

Nassim Taleb talked Black Swans at Barnes & Noble yesterday to celebrate the release of the paperback version of his hit book.Unfortunately, the audience mainly lobbed him softballs, and he wasn’t challenged very much, but he’s always an entertaining speaker.



The real news yesterday, though, is what didn’t happen.

According to Taleb, he and John Paulson were supposed to appear together on a panel yesterday sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations, but it didn’t happen. Why?

Says Taleb:

They said it was not for attribution, that journalists could not report on events. I thought about it and realised that it violates my ethical rule (which is one of the virtues as defined by Publilius Syrus) : AS A COMMITTED INTELLECTUAL, EVERYTHING I SAY IN PRIVATE ABOUT PUBLIC MATTERS IS PUBLIC. So I cancelled my participation.

Too bad.

