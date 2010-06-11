US

Nassim Taleb: Bernanke Doesn't Get it, And We Need Global Severe Austerity Measures

Gus Lubin

Although Nassim Taleb loves to tweet aphorisms, his complex ideas don’t translate so well to soundbites. Thus we’re glad to see the Black Swan author in a 20 minute interview with the New Yorker’s James Surowiecki.

Highlights include:

(5:11) How Bernanke doesn’t understand the difference between risk and volatility.

(6:20) How nature is more robust than the US economy.

(10:00) How the only solution is to “bring down worldwide the level of debt with severe austerity measures.”

