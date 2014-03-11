Nassim Taleb Goes Ballistic Over The Newsweek Bitcoin Article

Rob Wile

In the wake of California resident Dorian Nakamoto’s denial that he invented Bitcoin, some have voiced concerns about his exposure to possibly undue media scrutiny.

Add Nassim Taleb to that list.

In a new series of Tweets, Taleb, the best-selling author of books about how he thinks markets and society work, goes after Newsweek reporter Leah McGrath Goodman, the author of the piece alleging Nakamoto invented the digital currency; and journalism in general, using his signature lexicon about probability and skin in the game.

He’s really angry:




The latest development in the hunt for Satoshi is that someone identifying themself as Arthur Nakamoto, Dorian Nakamoto’s brother, posted a lengthy item on reddit denouncing the press blitz in language similar to that used in BI’s brief interview with him Friday. Interestingly, the post does not address what exactly Newsweek got wrong. The reddit user did not respond to a message we left with hiim at the site.

