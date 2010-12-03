Nassim Taleb: Bernanke Is Beyond Unwise; His Actions Are Immoral

We just asked where the QE2 haters were, and CNBC delivered!



Nassim Taleb is on CNBC, talking QE and Bernanke, and says the actions are “beyond unwise,” they’re immoral, because he’s taking risks with other people’s money.

Other points he’s making:

Wall Streeters are still taking risks with your money.

The intelegencia in the US still doesn’t get the ned for austerity.

People will accept austerity just like they did under Reagan.

